Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NVG opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 122,837 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

