Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.