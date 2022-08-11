Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NKG opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.08.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
