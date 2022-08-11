Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NKG opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

