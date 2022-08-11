Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.