Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

