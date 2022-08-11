Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.68.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.