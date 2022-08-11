Nyxoah S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nyxoah in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.