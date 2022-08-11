O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 134.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3,016.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.1 %

OI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

