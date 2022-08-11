Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $493.82 million and approximately $70.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.