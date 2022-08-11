Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

