ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.