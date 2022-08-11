OctoFi Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00007845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $38,415.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.