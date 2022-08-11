Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after buying an additional 321,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

