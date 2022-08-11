OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.
URI opened at $327.95 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
