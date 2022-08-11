OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.42 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

