OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.