OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 18,681 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 738.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

