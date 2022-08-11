OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

