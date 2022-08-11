OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.5 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS OMVJF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
