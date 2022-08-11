OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.5 days.

OTCMKTS OMVJF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

