ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 2.5 %

ONTF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,909. The firm has a market cap of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

