OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 187,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,488. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.