Ontology (ONT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ontology has a market cap of $256.84 million and approximately $62.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00119691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00274059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

