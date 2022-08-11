OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $837,120.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015155 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038408 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
