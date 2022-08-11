Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $57.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
