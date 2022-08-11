Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $57.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

