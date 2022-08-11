Oppenheimer Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $13.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.