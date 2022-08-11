Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

ORGO stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $475,784.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

