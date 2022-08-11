Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.40. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

