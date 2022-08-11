Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 542,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -520.74 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

