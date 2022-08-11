Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $303,236.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,490 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

