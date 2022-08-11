Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 443,108 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
