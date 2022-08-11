Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 443,108 shares trading hands.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

