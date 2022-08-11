Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.62 and last traded at C$23.81. 181,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 489,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

