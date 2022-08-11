Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Acquires $969,000.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Park-Ohio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

