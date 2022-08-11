Paybswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,683.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $60,683.00 and $29.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
