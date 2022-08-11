PAYCENT Trading Up 3.8% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $17,903.06 and approximately $47.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067548 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

