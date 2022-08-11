PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 16,394,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,010,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

