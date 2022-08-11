PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 25,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,670,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,983 shares in the company, valued at $458,802,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 236,604 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

