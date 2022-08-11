Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Reduced by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $8,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

