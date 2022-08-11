Pepemon Pepeballs One Day Trading Volume Tops $252.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $32.81 or 0.00135981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $459,312.73 and approximately $252.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

