PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $165,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.88. 93,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,403. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.