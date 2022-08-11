Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.41-1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 438,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,769. The stock has a market cap of $827.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

