Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. Perficient has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

