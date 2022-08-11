Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.97. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

