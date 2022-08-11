Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,517,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

