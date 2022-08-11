Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 313 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.75 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.