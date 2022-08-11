Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.55. 34,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,277. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

