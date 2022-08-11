PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. PetIQ has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

