PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.
PetIQ Stock Down 16.9 %
Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. PetIQ has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of PetIQ
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
About PetIQ
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetIQ (PETQ)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.