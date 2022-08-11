Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Pfizer by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $387,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,736. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

