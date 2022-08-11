Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PM opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 203.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 643,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

