Phore One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $263,865.00 and $32.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,535,089 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

