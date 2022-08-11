PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of PHX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.
Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
Read More
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.