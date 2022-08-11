PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,922,981. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,922,981. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at C$1,184,469. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $137,006 and sold 107,900 shares valued at $665,473.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

