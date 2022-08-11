PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,860.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

